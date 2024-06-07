13 years after its zombie-smashing predecessor, the Chivalry devs bring back a Left 4 Dead contender with No More Room In Hell 2
No More Room In Hell 2 is releasing in early access this Halloween
Almost 13 years after the release of the zombie-smashing co-op action game No More Room In Hell, its sequel, No More Room In Hell 2, finally has an early access release date.
The news was announced tonight during the Summer Game Fest 2024 stream along with a new gameplay trailer, where it was confirmed that Torn Banner Studios, the team behind the multiplayer hack-and-slash Chivalry, is developing it. The highly anticipated action sequel is set to feature eight-play co-op play, on a "massive, replayable map," and it'll have permadeath, too.
Anyway, it's planned to release into early access at just the right time of year, as it's currently planned to launch this Halloween. It looks plenty spooky, with zombies galore, and a lot of blood and gore.
We've been waiting for No More Room In Hell 2 for quite some time now, and not just because it's been so long since the first game. A teaser for the sequel was first posted all the way back in October 2016, although smaller updates have continued to pop up in development blogs shared on Steam. Even so, fans of good ol' fashioned zombie slaying have had to be very patient with this one, so here's hoping that it'll be worth the wait.
No More Room In Hell 2 is planned to release across both Steam and the Epic Games Store, and is available to wishlist now.
Be sure to keep up with all the exciting game showcases taking place over the coming days with our Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule.
