Killing Floor 3: Everything we know so far about the upcoming game

Killing Floor 3 is coming to us in early 2025, which means it's time to brush up on your shooting skills and get ready to take down some ZEDs. Tripwire Interactive's latest installment into the dastardly bioengineering schemes of Horzine has been on our radar since it was first announced during Gamescom 2023. And now, thanks to a new gameplay trailer, we finally have some more insight into one of the most exciting new games .

The Killing Floor series has some of the best FPS games in history, so yeah, Killing Floor 3 has a lot to live up to. Thankfully, the clips and teasers that we've seen so far have been promising as well as filled with blood, guts and gore. While there are still plenty of details to be revealed, we now know how Killing Floor 3 is going to look, what enemies are generally going to be trying to kill us, and what we can expect to learn more about in the upcoming months.

There's a lot to unpack, so let's dive in! From its release window, platforms, gameplay, and more - here's everything we know about Killing Floor 3.

During the PC Gaming Show 2024 stream, it was revealed (via a very gory teaser) that the Killing Floor 3 release date will be sometime in early 2025. However, we don't have a specific date for the upcoming game just yet, folks.

It's been almost a year since we first heard about Killing Floor 3 during Gamescom 2023. Unfortunately, during Gamescom 2024, we didn't get any new release info either. While we wait for more news, we're guessing that the game will come out during Q1 of 2025, meaning either in January, February, or March.

However, that's just speculation on our end for now. While we keep an eye out for all the latest specimen news, you can read our Killing Floor review , if you fancy refreshing yourself on the series before the new game arrives.

Killing Floor 3 Platforms

It's been confirmed that Killing Floor 3 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC from the day of its launch. However, the game uses Unreal Engine 5, and as you may know, that supports several other platforms.

While the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One haven't been confirmed yet, they can technically support the game, so there's still a chance we'll hear news of Killing Floor 3 heading to those consoles as well. Yes, Nintendo hasn't had a Killing Floor game in its catalog history before, but we can still hope that the gory FPS gets added to the list of upcoming Switch games in the future!

Killing Floor 3 trailer

Killing Floor 3 - Gameplay Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Fans got a new Killing Floor 3 gameplay trailer during the PC Gaming Show 2024, and let's just say that it doesn't disappoint in the carnage factor. The clip shows a player mowing down hordes of mutants with a flurry of bullets. There are explosions, knives going into undead heads, flying drones, and so much more.

We also get our first look at some of the new specimens on display, such as a massive monster with an overhead blade attached to its forehead. Of course, we also see the return of some iconic ZEDs in the teaser, such as some newly improved Crawlers, so don't worry; all of our favorites are still here for us to annihilate in one of the hottest upcoming horror games.

Killing Floor 3 gameplay

Killing Floor 3 - Developer Diary 2 - YouTube Watch On

In Killing Floor 3, you will join the rebel group Nightfall and fight for humanity's survival. Set in the year 2091, the game's story revolves around the megacorp Horzine, which has produced a terrifying army of bioengineered monsters called ZEDs.

Supporting six-player co-op, it's up to you and your friends to blast your way through hordes of mangled specimens who threaten the fate of our species as a whole. From the above gameplay teaser posted during Gamescom 2024 to the Killing Floor 3 preview we saw in 2023 , we know that fans can look forward to the same tried and tested formula: survive, collect cash, unlock skills, improve your arsenal, and then dive into another round.

However, there are some notable changes to the typical Killing Floor gameplay here. Firstly customization is going to be a big thing in the upcoming game. There's a fully integrated mod system for all the arsenal weapons in-game, and you can truly make your ZED killing experience feel unique and personal. The new game will also have more dynamic enemies, have advancements in player movement, and feature the new addition of environmental traps.

This means you can dash, climb, and implement new strategies when trying to survive waves of ZEDs. The recent gameplay trailer also revealed three new playable Nightfall specialists, each with their own unique set of skills and proficiencies and Horzine's newest abomination, The Impaler.

We'll keep an eye out for any more news. In the meantime, you can check out our list of the best horror games of all time if you need something spooky to keep you going while we wait for the glorious return of all those Crawlers and Fleshpounds.

Can you pre-order Killing Floor 3?

Currently, you can't pre-order Killing Floor 3 on any platform, but you can wishlist it on Steam, the PlayStation Store, and the Microsoft Store.

We'll be sure to keep you posted if any developments or announcements are made, so be sure to bookmark this page.

