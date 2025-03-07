Co-op zombie FPS Killing Floor 3 delayed to "later in 2025" 3 weeks before it was supposed to release following disastrous beta: "We missed the mark"

Killing Floor 3 has been delayed to later this year, just three weeks before it was supposed to launch.

Developer Tripwire shared the announcement on Bluesky, suggesting the delay had something to do with the game's recent closed beta, which most agree was pretty bad.

"After taking the time to gather and discuss feedback from our recent closed beta, we've realized that we missed the mark," reads the announcement. "Our goal isn't just to make Killing Floor 3 an ambitious step forward for the franchise, but also to maintain the core experience that you've come to know and love."

Killing Floor 3 is a long-awaited follow-up to the survival horror zombie FPS series, and one of the main complaints is that the upcoming sequel doesn't feel like a Killing Floor game, particularly in that it ditches most of the horror elements in exchange for a more futuristic, sci-fi vibe. The beta was also widely criticized for performance issues, broken animations, and clunky gunfeel.

Tripwire said it's working on addressing "many of the common issues players had during the beta, including performance/stability, UI/UX, lighting, and weapon feel." The studio also said an update that'll let you pick your perk class separately from your character will happen after launch.

If you pre-ordered the game, the process of cancelling that and getting back your money will look different depending on your region and platform. US-based PlayStation people will get an in-game message offering to either keep or cancel the pre-order, and if you don't respond, it'll automatically be canceled and refunded.

Everywhere else in the world, all pre-orders, regardless of platform, will be automatically canceled and refunded with the exception of those purchased on Steam, where you'll have to request a cancellation and refund if you don't want to keep your pre-order.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Delays are always a bummer, but here are some of the best co-op games to keep the fun going.