High on Life 2 announced during Xbox Games Showcase, an out-of-this-world FPS sequel that looks just as wildly trippy as the original
The sequel arrives this winter
As Summer Game Fest 2025 continues, today's Xbox Games Showcase is here with a plethora of exciting titles to look forward to – including High on Life 2, a trippy sequel to Squanch Games' 2020 first-person shooter.
The High on Life follow-up debuted during the livestream with its first official trailer, offering a first glimpse of the same extraterrestrial vibes and colorful visuals fans of the original game will likely remember it for. It seems to feature the same silly Rick and Morty-esque humor of the OG title, too, as well as its action-packed, punch gameplay. The trailer doesn't just unveil gameplay, however, but also a launch window.
According to Squanch Games' new trailer, High on Life 2 is set to release sometime this winter – so there's not too long left to go before its launch. This period could mean anything from December to late March, which means either a late 2025 or early 2026 release date. The FPS will come to virtually all platforms aside from the Nintendo Switch 2, dropping on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.
This story is still developing.
Looking for more new games to wishlist? Here's a full rundown of the Summer Game Fest 2025 schedule to keep your calendar up to date.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
