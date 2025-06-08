High on Life 2 announced during Xbox Games Showcase, an out-of-this-world FPS sequel that looks just as wildly trippy as the original

As Summer Game Fest 2025 continues, today's Xbox Games Showcase is here with a plethora of exciting titles to look forward to – including High on Life 2, a trippy sequel to Squanch Games' 2020 first-person shooter.



The High on Life follow-up debuted during the livestream with its first official trailer, offering a first glimpse of the same extraterrestrial vibes and colorful visuals fans of the original game will likely remember it for. It seems to feature the same silly Rick and Morty-esque humor of the OG title, too, as well as its action-packed, punch gameplay. The trailer doesn't just unveil gameplay, however, but also a launch window.



According to Squanch Games' new trailer, High on Life 2 is set to release sometime this winter – so there's not too long left to go before its launch. This period could mean anything from December to late March, which means either a late 2025 or early 2026 release date. The FPS will come to virtually all platforms aside from the Nintendo Switch 2, dropping on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

HIGH ON LIFE 2 Official Trailer | Xbox Games Showcase 2025 - YouTube Watch On

This story is still developing.



