Indie dev behind serene platformer gem from 2018 is back to show off gameplay from its next serene gem, and this time you have a sword

The developer behind serene platform adventure game Gris has popped up to show off some gameplay from it's next game, Neva.

If you've played the six-year-old game, you'll recognize the art style immediately and visual tricks right away. You've got a beautiful watercolor style and a protagonist darting from one side of the screen to the other while dealing with some light platforms.

What's immediately clear, though, is how Nomada Studio is taking things to the next level. The trademark visuals, emotive music, and adorable wolf companion give me hope we'll get something that hits the beats we loved from Gris, and then I saw the sword.

Gris is a pretty emotive experience about your mental state that is notable non-violent - you tackle the stages of grief through platforming stages to return color to the world. Here, though, our protagonist can be seeing doing battle with a sword that almost appears more Hollow Knight-like than Gris - and I'm here for it!

Nomada describes Neva as an "emotionally charged action adventure," which is similar to how it describes Gris. The one word that's different is the word "action," which is how the studio is likely leveling up this time around.

As for the story, here's the blurb from the trailer: "Neva chronicles the story of Alba, a young woman bound to a curious wolf cub following a traumatic encounter with dark forces. Together they embark on a perilous journey through a once-beautiful world as it slowly decays around them."

Quite simply, I'm in.

