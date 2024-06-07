EA says it's "still working on" Skate 4 as it shows off pre-pre-alpha footage in bizarre SGF trailer ahead of console playtest this fall
This certainly was a look at the new game
Skate 4 is still in the works, as EA reminded us during Summer Game Fest 2024, and console playtesting is coming soon.
Earlier today during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase, EA unveiled a brand new trailer, of sorts, for Skate 4. After Tim Robinson doing a skit that would've looked perfectly at home on I Think You Should Leave, EA actually aired a very small portion of gameplay.
What we did see was people - you guessed it - skating around. They were doing all sorts of really cool and chaotic tricks, the kind that I definitely haven't forgotten the name to, but also there were people just straight-up rolling like cannonballs down slopes and steps, for some reason.
The big news from this trailer, if you can call it that, was that Skate 4 will soon be expanding its playtesting capabilities to console players. Right now though, we don't have any idea on when this might potentially arrive, outside of some point later this year, and we also don't know if it'll be on current or last-gen console systems.
Even if we didn't get a lot of information during this segment, or any significant gameplay, it's still good to know that EA is still beavering away on Skate 4. It's been a pretty long time coming, all things considered at this point, especially for those familiar with the Skate series back in its heyday on Xbox 360 in particular.
Check out our Summer Game Fest Live Coverage for a look over all the other announcements from the showcase.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.