EA says it's "still working on" Skate 4 as it shows off pre-pre-alpha footage in bizarre SGF trailer ahead of console playtest this fall

Earlier today during the Summer Game Fest 2024 showcase, EA unveiled a brand new trailer, of sorts, for Skate 4. After Tim Robinson doing a skit that would've looked perfectly at home on I Think You Should Leave, EA actually aired a very small portion of gameplay.

What we did see was people - you guessed it - skating around. They were doing all sorts of really cool and chaotic tricks, the kind that I definitely haven't forgotten the name to, but also there were people just straight-up rolling like cannonballs down slopes and steps, for some reason.

The big news from this trailer, if you can call it that, was that Skate 4 will soon be expanding its playtesting capabilities to console players. Right now though, we don't have any idea on when this might potentially arrive, outside of some point later this year, and we also don't know if it'll be on current or last-gen console systems.

Even if we didn't get a lot of information during this segment, or any significant gameplay, it's still good to know that EA is still beavering away on Skate 4. It's been a pretty long time coming, all things considered at this point, especially for those familiar with the Skate series back in its heyday on Xbox 360 in particular.

