Metaphor: ReFantazio boasts over 40 jobs that will transform your characters over the course of the huge RPG

Metaphor: ReFantazio will boast over 40 different jobs when it launches later this year.

Earlier today at the Summer Games Fest 2024 showcase, Katsura Hashino and Shigenori Soejima, director and art director for Metaphor: ReFantazio, took to the stage. The two revealed that there'll be over 40 Archetypes, which is what the RPGs terms as jobs or classes, in the final game.

What's more, these Archetypes can evolve and transform into stronger versions of themselves over the course of Metaphor: ReFantazio. And hey, if we know anything about Atlus games so far, not just the Persona games which these developers have spearheaded, you can bet it'll be a pretty lengthy adventure.

Hashino, for his party, added that party members will basically transform into their jobs, or Archetypes. I'm not entirely sure if the director meant this comment literally, as in the party members will physically transform, or if it's more of a transition into a different role in your party.

This could have a big effect on combat in Metaphor: ReFantazio, though. If you didn't already know, the game differs between real-time and turn-based combat depending on the enemies you're facing - weaker enemies receive punishment in real time, while stronger enemies battle you in turns. The Archetypes system could have a massive knock-on effect for how combat in Metaphor: ReFantazio works.

Metaphor: ReFantazio launches later this year on October 11, and it'll be here at the same time for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

