Persona 3 Reload is getting its biggest expansion yet, a game-sized DLC covering the JRPG's epilogue - and it's dropping right before Metaphor: ReFantazio

Metaphor: ReFantazio isn't the only JRPG receiving exciting news from Atlus this week it seems - Persona 3 Reload 's biggest and final expansion now has an official release date.

The final of the Persona 3 Reload DLC packs , Episode Aigis, is coming soon, with Atlus now revealing that it's launching on September 10. The expansion is nothing to scoff at either, as it contains 30 or so hours of story content to play through. Fans familiar with Persona 3 FES, Atlus' extended 2008 release of the JRPG, may remember that Episode Aigis (also known as "The Answer") functions as an epilogue that follows the base game's ending. In it, players journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis.

Atlus' new trailer doesn't just unveil Episode Aigis' release date - it also shows a bit of the expansion in action, including combat between shadows and the S.E.E.S team, the exciting return of Metis, and the DLC's "gorgeous" revamped visuals. The legendary developer says to expect "quality-of-life gameplay improvements" alongside the September 10 launch, too. Sadly, though, Persona 3 Portable's female protagonist isn't coming to Reload with the DLC (or ever, unfortunately).

If you're interested in snagging the epilogue as soon as it drops, you can grab the Expansion Pass right now for $34.99 to gain access to all of the Persona 3 Reload DLC. For reference, that includes special soundtracks from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal, as well as Velvet Room-themed costumes - on top of the game-sized Episode Aigis DLC that's coming this fall. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to have to emotionally prepare myself to see Yukari break down again.

