Persona 3 Reload gets 3 DLC packs starting next week, with the JRPG's "final chapter" coming in September's Episode Aigis

Atlus has announced the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass, which includes three DLC packs starting with a bundle of new music releasing next week on March 12.

During today's Xbox Partner Preview, Atlus showed off the "final chapter" of Person 3 Reload: The Episode Aigis - The Answer DLC, launching in September of this year. That's by far the biggest of the three DLC, as it's the only one that actually adds new story content to the game. The roughly 30-hour expansion was called The Answer in the West and Episode Aigis in Japan, and it was part of the Persona 3 FES release from 2008. It's now been given the same visual overhaul, quality-of-life upgrades, fresh animations and UI, and rearranged soundtrack as the rest of Persona 3 Reload.

"After unravelling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles through Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the S.E.E.S. members find themselves trapped in a never-ending March 31st," Atlus says of the DLC. "Journey through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, undertake new challenges, and uncover the cause of this strange fate and the truth of what happened on that day... "

The first to come of the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass DLC is called the, *takes breath*, Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set and Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set. It includes new tracks from Persona 5 Royal and Persona 4 Golden that you can jam out to while playing Persona 3 Reload and the new Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis DLC.

Next up is a cosmetics pack launching in May that includes Velvet Room-themed costumes for your party as well as some more new tracks "to further customize your dungeon experience."

