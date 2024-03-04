Xbox announces another showcase for this week with appearances from Capcom, EA, Nexon, and more

Microsoft has announced another Xbox Partner Preview event, this time focusing on upcoming games from third-party developers, including Capcom, EA, and more.

Last October, Microsoft hosted an Xbox Partner Preview event which featured trailers and announcements on Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater, Alan Wake 2 , Ark: Survival Ascended, and many more upcoming games. Now, just a few months later, we're getting another one - this time featuring games like Capcom's Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Nexon's The First Berserker: Khazan, EA's Tales of Kenzera: Zau, Grinding Gear Games' Path of Exile 2, and more.

To tune in live, you should head over to the Xbox YouTube or Twitch channels on March 6 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT. The show is set to be 30 minutes long and feature trailers and gameplay footage of the titles mentioned and others.

May we have your attention 📣Tune in to Xbox Partner Preview, streaming March 6 at 10am PT to get updated on partner games like Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Tales of Kenzera: ZAU, The First Berserker: Khazan, and more! https://t.co/CTmfrYwLTt | #XboxPartnerPreview pic.twitter.com/nl5F5GZWnDMarch 4, 2024 See more

As the event's name would suggest, you shouldn't go into this showcase expecting to see updates on Xbox exclusives like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, or Fable 4 as this broadcast is strictly for third-party developers. The good news is that all of the games that feature should launch on either Xbox Series X/S or PC and could be heading to Xbox Game Pass - or maybe even all three.

It's been a busy year for Xbox so far. Before the latest Xbox Partner Preview event, we also had the Xbox Developer Direct 2024 in January, which gave us a better look at Bethesda's Indiana Jones game and Avowed, and then the Future of Xbox event which took place in February and revealed some brand new hardware. Here's hoping we get another lot of news in April, May, and throughout the rest of 2024.

Find out what else we've got to look forward to with our upcoming Xbox Series X games list.