Xbox Developer Direct 2024 live coverage - All the news as it happens

Just like last year, we're kicking off the year with the Xbox Developer Direct livestream. It kicks off at 12PM PT/ 3PM ET / 8PM GMT and is the first major gaming event we've had this year so far. We'll be covering the event as it happens right here, delivering you the news as it happens and maybe even have a few laughs along the way.
Here's how to watch the Xbox Developer_Direct livestream
Microsoft has confirmed that the showcase will be presented by the developers themselves (as the name suggests), and will feature segments on four key Xbox titles. That's specifically the reveal for MachineGames' Indiana Jones game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Ara: History Untold, and Avowed.
What you won't see during the direct is anything from Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has already stated that "you can look forward to news from those teams later this year" in a press release sent out to accompany the announcement of the Developer Direct.
What time is the Xbox Developer Direct stream?
12PM PT
3pm ET
8PM GMT
7AM AEDT (Jan 19)
It's a strategy game where you'll be tasked with building a nation across the full span of history - no pressure. You've only got to be the greatest ruler ever know, no biggie.
You can play as some of history's most influential figures too, like Queen Nefertiti of the Egyptians or Sappho of the Greeks or even George Washington himself if you like. These leaders represent unqiue playstyles and have specific traits you can use in your quest to be the best ruler yet.
What we do know we'll see more of though is Ara: History Untold. It was announced back at the June Xbox and Bethesda Showcase in 2022, and we most recently got this gameplay trailer back in August as part of Gamescom 2023.
So that's Indiana Jones, but what else is on the cards?
Well, part of me hopes there's a sneaky surprise like last year's Developer Direct, where we got the shock reveal and drop of the utterly excellent Hi-Fi Rush.
Today though, we'll be heading over MachineGames to hear more about the game - hopefully including a title and a release date, even a loose one.
We're going to get "more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights", which will include setting and story details, how you'll play as Indy and more.
And yes, a no doubt delicious first gameplay trailer.
We don't even know what the new game is going to be called though, although Indiana Jones fans think they've figured it out.
One canny Twitter user spotted that Lucasfilm recently registered a bunch of domains all of which included the name - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. None of the sites listed are live yet but that could well be the name of the game.
The teaser video was then followed up with a secondary tweet, which revealed that the currently unnamed Indiana Jones game is being developed by MachineGames - the team that has brought us the Wolfenstein series.
A new Indiana Jones game with an original story is in development from our studio, @MachineGames, and will be executive produced by Todd Howard, in collaboration with @LucasfilmGames. It'll be some time before we have more to reveal, but we’re very excited to share today’s news!January 12, 2021
Plus, Todd Howard is executive producer and the game is being created in collaboration with Lucas Film Games too.
Bethesda did caveat the announcement by saying it would be 'some time' before there would be more news, but clearly now is the time.
The video itself was a joy for the eagle-eyed though, with fans spotting the passport, hat and whip first, but then more subtle details like a plane ticket to Rome and the date 1937.
That date would place the game between Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Last Crucade movies, and probably feature Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini. However, other notes on the desk in the teaser also suggest the Vatican and US government are involved somewhere.
First announced what feels like a decade ago in January 2021, it was revealed in the form of a tweet from Bethesda.
pic.twitter.com/XSaIwjgiOFJanuary 12, 2021
It featured just a video, no title, and just a few teenie details.
So let's start with the Indiana Jones game shall we?