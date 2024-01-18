Xbox Developer Direct 2024 live coverage - All the news as it happens

Just like last year, we're kicking off the year with the Xbox Developer Direct livestream. It kicks off at 12PM PT/ 3PM ET / 8PM GMT and is the first major gaming event we've had this year so far. We'll be covering the event as it happens right here, delivering you the news as it happens and maybe even have a few laughs along the way.

Here's how to watch the Xbox Developer_Direct livestream

Microsoft has confirmed that the showcase will be presented by the developers themselves (as the name suggests), and will feature segments on four key Xbox titles. That's specifically the reveal for MachineGames' Indiana Jones game, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, Ara: History Untold, and Avowed.

What you won't see during the direct is anything from Activision Blizzard. Microsoft has already stated that "you can look forward to news from those teams later this year" in a press release sent out to accompany the announcement of the Developer Direct.