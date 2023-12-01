Hellblade 2 seemingly set to release soon as Phil Spencer teases, "We don't have much longer to wait"

Xbox boss Phil Spencer has hinted that Hellblade fans won't have to wait much longer for the next chapter of Senua's story.

In a recent interview, Spencer was asked which upcoming releases he's most excited about. Top of his list is Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. "I just love Ninja Theory and all the work that they do," he says. "Their craftsmanship is fantastic. I love how that game is coming together."

In addition to sharing his enthusiasm for Hellblade 2, Spencer teases that the wait for the highly anticipated sequel is almost over. "We don't have that much longer to wait," he says.

(FYI) Phil is currently playing Persona 5 Tactica, SpiritTea, and Starfield on #XboxGamePassPhil's most anticipated game is Hellblade II"We don't have much longer to wait." pic.twitter.com/EwymeN0O6XNovember 30, 2023 See more

Hellblade 2 is already slated to launch sometime in 2024, and Spencer's comments suggest it could arrive in the early part of next year. Given the timing, we could see the game make an appearance at The Game Awards 2023, which takes place next week on December 7, with a new trailer that potentially reveals the release date.

Of course, all of this is just speculation for now, and we'll have to wait for an official announcement before we can know for sure exactly when we'll be joining Senua on another mind-bending journey.

Earlier this year, Matt Booty, president of game content and studios at Xbox, revealed that fans can expect a major release from one of Xbox's studios four times a year. "We've got a goal of a big game four times a year," he said. "So every three months, we've got something new coming out."

Alongside Hellblade 2, Xbox's offerings for 2024 include Obsidian's action RPG Avowed and Towerborne, a co-op action game from the team behind the brilliant Banner Saga trilogy.

For all the big titles making their way to Microsoft's latest console in the near future, check out our guide to upcoming Xbox Series X games.