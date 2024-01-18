Obsidian's new RPG Avowed sets Fall 2024 release window

Avowed, the upcoming first-person action-adventure game from Fallout: New Vegas studio Obsidian Entertainment, has officially set a Fall 2024 release window. And just in case you're having deja vu, we previously knew the game was launching sometime in 2024, but now we have a slightly more narrowed-down window.

The news was revealed during today's Xbox Developer Direct 2024, in which we also saw a bunch of new gameplay, a more in-depth look at the guns and magic hybrid combat, and a new companion. We also learned Obsidian is adding something Skyrim should've had from the get-go: weapon loadouts.

Obsidian's brand new IP was first unveiled back in 2020, and it wasn't until last year's Summer Game Fest that we got a full-on look at its expansive world and varied combat combining spells and melee attacks. As it's now been some months since we last heard anything about the RPG, it's good to have a little more concrete information - especially since it's a release window and not a delay.

According to the official synopsis, you'll take on the role of the envoy of distant island Aedyr, who's tasked with looking into rumors of a mysterious and rapidly spreading plague. In doing so, you'll find a personal connection to not only the land you're exploring, but also an ancient secret threatening existential ruin. No pressure.

Avowed is due out on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass.

Looking ahead, here are all of the upcoming Xbox Series X games we can't wait to get our hands on in 2024 and beyond.