Indiana Jones fans think they've figured out the name of the upcoming Xbox game

The name of Bethesda's upcoming Indiana Jones game may have leaked ahead of its grand reveal at next week's Xbox Developer Direct.

As reported by Twitter user Kurakasis, it seems that Lucasfilm recently registered a bunch of domains that all feature: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. According to the user, there are now several websites for 'indianajonesandthegreatcirclegame' or some variation of that - none of which lead to any official website just yet.

This isn't the first time we've heard this title, as Kurakasis also says that Lucasfilm filed a trademark in Europe two years ago for 'The Great Circle' under goods and services for video games. It's always best to take leaks with a grain of salt but it does seem very likely that this is linked to the upcoming Xbox Series X game.

I've also just noticed that the only piece of official artwork we've received from Bethesda for the game is the one featured at the top of this story. The teaser image features stacks of books and papers and the very top book in the center of the frame has the title: 'Ancient Circle[s]' - coincidence?

I might have found the official title of Bethesda's Indiana Jones game developed by MachineGames: INDIANA JONES AND THE GREAT CIRCLELucasfilm registered several domains on January 9th, 2024, with that title

The timing of this discovery is also interesting as this time next week, on January 18, Xbox is hosting its first Developer Direct of 2024 and has already promised fans a first look at MachineGames' Indiana Jones title. We don't exactly know what it is Xbox plans to showcase, but we're guessing the game's title is a good place to start.

It's exciting to think that in a week we should know a lot more about the mysterious title, as well as get updates on other Xbox games like Obsidian's RPG Avowed and Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2. After being revealed in 2021, we've only had tidbits of information on Indiana Jones from various developers.

First of all, we know that the Indiana Jones game was originally going to be multiplatform before becoming an Xbox Series X console exclusive. On the topic of the game's exclusivity, the head of Disney Gaming explained that the company " didn't feel like we were going to be overly exclusionary " when it came to restricting the title to the Microsoft console.

We also now know that Bethesda lead Todd Howard has been trying to get the Indiana Jones game made "for over a decade" , and that, thankfully, development seems to be doing well as Howard has also said that the Wolfenstein dev's Indiana Jones game is going great .