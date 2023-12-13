Disney on Indiana Jones Xbox exclusivity: "We didn't feel like we were going to be overly exclusionary"

Disney says it doesn't feel making the upcoming Indiana Jones game an Xbox exclusive is "over exclusionary" as it'll still reach a lot of players.

In an interview with Axios , Disney's head of gaming, Sean Shoptaw, discussed making the Bethesda Indiana Jones game an Xbox exclusive. With "Xbox still being one of the bigger marketplaces for games, we didn't feel like we were going to be overly exclusionary," the Disney head said. "We felt like it's still going to reach a broad set of folks, and we felt, financially and strategically for the game, that made sense at the time."

In case you missed it, a couple of years ago it was revealed that Starfield developer Bethesda was working with Wolfenstein developer MachineGames to create an Indiana Jones-centric game for Xbox. Originally, the game was going to be a multi-platform but in June 2023, it was revealed to be an Xbox exclusive . We don't have a release date for Indie yet, but we do know that when it does release, it'll also head straight to Xbox Game Pass.

This is the first bit of info we've had on the title in a while, so here's hoping we hear more about it and maybe even see some of it in 2024. What we do know is that Bethesda head Todd Howard has been trying to get the Indiana Jones game made "for over a decade" - so hopefully it'll be worth the wait for both him and future players.

Elsewhere in the interview with Axios, Shoptaw mentioned some other Disney games currently in development - including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Although he was unable to share anything too exciting, Shoptaw did say there was "not a lot I can say on that point for some hopefully obvious reasons." Kingdom Hearts 4 also came up in discussion, to which the head of Disney games said: "We're super excited about the next game."