Todd Howard says Wolfenstein dev's Indiana Jones game is going great: "They've got the whole Nazi killing thing down"

Bethesda hasn't said much about the new Indiana Jones game in the works at Wolfenstein developer MachineGames since its announcement a few years ago, but studio boss Todd Howard maintains that work on the game is going great.

In a brief comment to GQ as part of a broader Starfield interview – which turned up details like a New Game+ mode and the seven-year push to get the game to a point where it's actually fun to play – Howard said "they’ve got the whole Nazi killing thing down,and they’re doing a really great job." After the modern Wolfenstein games, there's no doubting MachineGames' Nazi-killing chops, that's for sure.

Howard has repeatedly expressed his love for Indiana Jones, and it's clear this game means a lot to him personally. Earlier this year, the studio head said he'd been trying to get the Indiana Jones game made "for over a decade," with Bethesda publishing head Pete Hines calling him possibly "the biggest Indiana Jones fan on the planet."

Way back in 2021, Hines commented on the development status of the game, affirming it was still in the "very, very, very" early stages. Hines also acknowledged demand for another Wolfenstein adventure, adding his name to the list of people who'd love to play one, but stressed that ol' Indy would be the priority for the foreseeable future.

"Where we are for Wolfenstein, or quite honestly any other franchise that we don't have announced plans on, will have to wait until we get to the point of wanting to talk about it," he said. "But you can put me at the head of the list of people who want to see another Wolfenstein game, so no worries there."