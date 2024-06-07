Civilization 7 has been confirmed for real, and it's coming to PC and consoles simultaneously next year

Civilization 7 has just been announced after being leaked earlier today.

At the Summer Games Fest 2024, 2K Games and Firaxis announced Civilization 7, for real this time. The strategy game had unfortunately leaked just earlier this very day, and by publisher 2K's own website, no less, completely spoiling the eventual surprise, but it's still a nice treat to have confirmed nonetheless.

As you can probably imagine, the reveal trailer for Civilization 7 was filled with all sorts of history societies and leaders facing off against each other, for the chance to go down in history as a great ruler. Being renowned at that sort of level is the main cut and thrust of any Civilization game, I suppose, so it makes sense that the reveal trailer for Civilization 7 would hype up the grand nature of the new game.

After the brief cinematic trailer, none other than Sid Meier himself appeared in a video message. The creator didn't have many gameplay details to reveal on Civilization 7, but he did confirm that the new game will launch across PC and consoles at the same time at some point next year.

Additionally, Meier confirmed that we can tune in for a full reveal of Civilization 7 at some point later this summer. We don't exactly know when this is however, or if it'll be during a publisher showcase, or something that Firaxis will provide a closer look at themselves.

