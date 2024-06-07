2K Games teased another entry in one of its "biggest and most beloved franchises" - and it now seems to be strategy juggernaut Civilization 7

Publisher 2K Games has seemingly spoiled its own impending Civilization 7 reveal.

Earlier today, the 2K Games official website featured a banner and logo for Sid Meier's Civilization 7 on the front page, alongside text that read "Coming Soon." Nonfunctional links to "Wishlist Now" and "Watch Trailer" were also on the website - but all evidence of a Civilization 7 has since been scrubbed from the page.

Either way, the publisher recently teased it would reveal another entry in one of its "biggest and most beloved franchises" at tonight's Summer Game Fest Opening Night Live show. Many guessed that a potential new Bioshock or Borderlands game reveal could be on the cards, but the mysterious new announcement will now more than likely be for Civilization 7.

Firaxis, the studio behind XCOM and Marvel's Midnight Suns, had confirmed it was hammering away on another game in its iconic strategy series after a leadership shakeup last year. Details at the time were murky as a press release simply stated the sequel would take the series to "exciting new heights." It seems we'll learn what those heights look like in mere hours.

The Civilization series has been expanding, exploring, exploiting, exterminating, and generally 4Xing for over three decades with the last game in the series having come out in 2016, which is somehow almost eight years ago - try not to feel too old, okay?

Civilization 6 released exclusively on PC before setting sail toward every other platform under the sun, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. There's currently no clue as to whether Civilization 7 might follow the same pattern but we'll find out soon enough.

Check out our new games 2024 guide for a look ahead at everything on the horizon.