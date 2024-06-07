Battle Aces is a "RTS game for everyone" that aims to bring "the core fun" of the genre like how "World of Warcraft did for MMOs"

A brand new real-time strategy game and the debut title from Uncapped Games has been revealed at Summer Game Fest 2024, and sounds like it's going to be super accessible, even for RTS newcomers.

It's called Battle Aces, and it was shown off with an exceptionally cool animated trailer showcasing some of the characters and plenty of fast-paced flying and gunfighting. After that, we also saw a gameplay reveal and got some further details from David Kim, senior game director at Uncapped Games.

Speaking on stage, Kim explains that Battle Aces aims to be a "RTS game for everyone," regardless of how experienced they are with the genre. "It's for players that are brand new to RTS, as well as RTS veterans," Kim says. "We really want to bring the core fun of RTS to everybody, kind of like how games such as World of Warcraft did for MMOs, or Hearthstone did for card games."

Kim describes Battle Aces as an "action-packed, army vs army game that has a high emphasis on the strategy." It'll utilize 'unit decks' in order to allow players to define the way they want to play, and experiment with "endless" different strategies.

"We want to eliminate the tedious clicks required to play an RTS as much as possible, so the players playing this game are experiencing only the fun parts of playing an RTS game," Kim adds.

There's currently no full release date for Battle Aces, but as outlined on its official website, it'll be free-to-play when it launches on Steam. If you're keen to give it a go, a closed beta is set to begin later this month, and you can sign up for it now .

Our handy Summer Game Fest 2024 schedule can help you keep track of all the packed gaming showcases taking place today and beyond.