Wanderstop is The Stanley Parable creator's take on Stardew Valley

Wanderstop is what happens when the creator of The Stanley Parable decides to wade into the Stardew Valley space.

Announced earlier today at Summer Game Fest 2024, Wanderstop is the latest game from Ivy Road Games, and it'll be out at some point later this year in 2024. It's the next project from the developer behind The Stanley Parable, so you can rest assured that there's some twist probably coming somewhere down the line.

We play as fallen fighter Alta, who has decided to set down her sword for a cozy life managing a tea shop. Her day to day life involves managing said tea shop, roaming around the very colorful world just outside her front day, doing other tasks and chores, and trying not to be overwhelmed by her past.

It looks like Alta unfortunately has a lot of trouble letting go of the fighter she used to be. The final moments of Wanderstop's trailer showed her struggling to slow down and accept her newfound life as something good and positive, which is obviously a huge and dramatic change for the hero.

When it does eventually launch later this year, Wanderstop will be available on PC and PS5 simultaneously. Make sure to head on over to Steam and wishlist Wanderstop to stay abreast of all the latest developments surrounding the new game from Ivy Road Games. This one definitely looks like one to keep an eye on over the coming months.

