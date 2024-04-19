Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is twice as big as the first game, has revamped combat "to make it more accessible," but stays "true to the core RPG experience"

At long last, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, a sequel to Warhorse Studio's 2018 cult classic RPG, has been announced, and its twice as big as the first game and has a revamped combat system for accessibility.

For the uninitiated, the first Kingdom Come: Deliverance has all the makings of a cult classic RPG: rough around the edges and a tad over-ambitious with complex, challenging systems and a janky realism in its worldbuilding, but clearly lovingly made and deeply fascinating. It's billed as a true-blue RPG with a classless leveling system, customizable skills, and a branching dialogue system that impacts the player's stats and abilities.

At its core, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 sounds like a faithful sequel to the first game, but Warhorse says its map is twice as big, which is quite a statement considering the first game's map is roughly comparable to that of Skyrim's. Additionally, it's being marketed as not only a "perfect" entry point to the series, but a more accessible game generally.

"The combat system of Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has been revamped to make it more accessible while staying true to its nature as a depiction of real medieval martial arts," Warhorse says in a press release. "From elegant swordplay to deadly ranged attacks, such as the newly added crossbows or early gunpowder weapons, players will be able to fight like a true medieval knight."

It's no big surprise the developers are taking a hard look at Kingdom Come's clunky, precision-based combat system, as it was one of the more controversial aspects of the original. Personally, I remember it being my biggest pain point with the game and, next to the myriad bugs and technical issues, my main source of frustration playing it. Hopefully they manage to iron out the rough edges without losing the authenticity that makes medieval nerds so happy.

"The game is also a true to the core RPG experience, where you can take multiple approaches to quests, evolve Henry in any way you see fit, and get lost in a responsive and lively world," the devs assure.

After the original medieval RPG courted controversy over historical accuracy, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will feature "a wide range of ethnicities."