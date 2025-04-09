Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star says recording every iteration of the open-world game's voiceover was "quite a lonely experience": "That is incredibly challenging"

The BAFTA Games awards was last night, and Tom McKay who plays protagonist Henry in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 took to the red carpet to reveal that recording the voiceover for the character was "quite a lonely experience."

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's script has 2.2 million words in it, which is maybe the longest one in video game history. Those words all had to be meticulously recorded, a process which McKay describes as a "marathon."

"The performance capture is a really lovely, collaborative fun [experience]," McKay says. "It's like theatre. There's lots of people around, you're dressed head-to-toe in lycra. That's great. There's probably like four or five months of performance capture."

'That is incredibly challenging, but also probably the single most rewarding thing for me...' Tom McKay arrives to the BAFTA Games Awards 2026 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Re7Beh5EDOApril 8, 2025

McKay says recording the voice over is not the same. "That's a very different and quite a lonely experience. You're in a box with two directors in a different room and that's more of a marathon effort. Equally rewarding but in two very different ways."

The reason so much voice over is needed is because there are just so many choices you can make that affect who Henry will be. "The thing that people may not know and I hadn't anticipated, is because it's an open-world RPG, the player is the director, they choose where you go and who you become," McKay says. "My job then is to become every single iteration that they might choose. That is incredibly challenging but also probably the single most rewarding thing for me."

Who do you turn Henry into? Features editor Andrew Brown made him a " Bohemian Batman, " but you could be a blacksmith if you get the right outfit .

