Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 has several secret skill buffs that can be unlocked with pure dedication to role-play, so you'd better hold onto that blacksmith's apron
Dedication to specific vocations will give hidden perks, too
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a deep and deliberate RPG, and one redditor has found some hidden mechanics that can make role-playing even more immersive.
It turns out, if you dress Henry appropriately, he'll be more competent at specific tasks. If you choose to get a job with the blacksmith, Henry is given a room to stay in that comes with a blacksmith apron and some leather gloves. Pop them on and you'll get an extra five points to your craftsmanship skill.
This was spotted by a redditor who noted that other leather gloves have the same effect. They also noted that "The Spectacles that you can find add +5 to scholarship, which will speed up your reading of books!"
As well as hidden bonuses on clothes, there are perks you can gain by simply spending time on certain vocations and hobbies. Lab Dweller can be earned after spending "countless hours at the alchemist's table" and makes the effect of potions last longer and hangovers go away sooner. Handy if you're getting Henry on the ale.
There's another perk like this, Resistance, that gives you a permanent plus two to your Vitality if you spend "a lot of time on herbalism," so get gathering those nettles. One commenter noted that you get a similar perk by blacksmithing for a long time. It's called Hammerer and it causes heavy weapon attacks and blocks to use 10% less stamina.
[KCD2] Little Blacksmithing tip: Wear the Blacksmith Apron(+3) and leather gloves (+2) to gain a hidden bonus to craftsmanship! Any other hidden bonuses? from r/kingdomcome
Another commenter has discovered that if you ride Henrig a lot, the horse you get from the main quest in Trosky, you'll get a hidden perk that boosts the stallion's stats. This also works on Pebbles, so try it with whatever horse you've found. Apparently you need to ride for around 35 km, so give it a while.
One player got a perk called Bushman that reduces the noise you make when moving through bushes by 50%. You get it by "following a Cuman through the woods a long way."
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
If you're enjoying Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, check out some of the other best RPGs you can play right now.
I'm Issy, a freelancer who you'll now occasionally see over here covering news on GamesRadar. I've always had a passion for playing games, but I learned how to write about them while doing my Film and TV degrees at the University of Warwick and contributing to the student paper, The Boar. After university I worked at TheGamer before heading up the news section at Dot Esports. Now you'll find me freelancing for Rolling Stone, NME, Inverse, and many more places. I love all things horror, narrative-driven, and indie, and I mainly play on my PS5. I'm currently clearing my backlog and loving Dishonored 2.
Zelda and Star Fox legend Takaya Imamura would "love" to make a Star Wars game with The Witcher 3's CD Projekt Red – and now I'm desperate to make it happen
Working on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was "one of the most amazing and unusual acting challenges" for its lead character