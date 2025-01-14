Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 devs boast of a 2.2 million word script that would break Baldur's Gate 3's world record, and Larian's publishing director says "I hope they do!"

Baldur's Gate 3 currently holds the world record for the longest video game script at over 2,000,000 words, but it looks like the upcoming RPG Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 might just eclipse that. Larian's own publishing director is even rooting for the devs at Warhorse Studios to do so.

Warhorse reaffirmed on Twitter that the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 script is over 2,200,000 words, correcting an older figure shared by YouTuber ESO_Danny (thanks, 80 Level). Director Daniel Vávra shared that same 2,200,000 figure back in August 2024. The image of ESO_Danny standing next to the game's entire script, printed out for the benefit of the game's cast, certainly sells just how massive this thing is.

actually, it's over 2.2 milion words in #KCD2 Danny:) https://t.co/dG57I4pKGuJanuary 13, 2025

Guinness itself has verified Baldur's Gate 3's record for longest video game script at over 2,000,000 words, and I guess we'll have to wait for it or some other kind of third-party verification on the Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 script before we can truly declare a winner in this race.

For its part, it doesn't seem like Larian will be too sad to lose this one. Asked by a fan if the studio's attempting to break the record again, publishing director Michael 'Cromwelp' Douse says on Twitter "I hope THEY do! Cannot wait for KCD2."

Nobody's going to have to wait much longer, as Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is set to hit PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on February 4.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a bigger, better historical medieval RPG that could do for the Czech Republic what The Witcher has done for Poland.