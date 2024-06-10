New Star Wars Outlaws look teases just how open the open world game is, and Nix remains the star
Nix, we love you
Our latest look at Massive Entertainment's upcoming open-world adventure, Star Wars Outlaws, has given us a better view of the vast, explorable world we'll soon be diving into, as well as its reputation system, and, of course, our adorable merqaal companion Nix, who still looks like the best part of the entire game.
During today's Ubisoft Forward stream, we were given an extended look at Star Wars Outlaws' gameplay, including a shoot-out in space, a brief tour around the iconic hub of villainy, Mos Eisley, and the axolotl-like buddy Nix proving he's more than a cute face. From chomping on people for Kay to scouting out areas for foes, he's clearly doing everything he can to make sure he's a very good boy, and we're here for it.
