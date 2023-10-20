Marvel's Spider-Man 2 dev wants the sequel to have "one of the best Venom stories you've ever experienced" as they tease possible symbiote spin-off

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 's narrative lead has said they want the sequel to have "one of the best Venom stories you've ever experienced," while also teasing the possibility of a spin-off game starring the symbiote.

In an interview with Insider , Marvel's Spider-Man 2's senior narrative director, Jon Paquette, discussed their hopes for the sequel explaining: "I want this to be one of the best Venom stories you've ever experienced." Insomniac already has a lot of competition, since the character was first introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man comics back in the 80s. Since then, we've seen the symbiote in several places, including movies and cartoon series.

This time around, Venom is voiced by none other than Tony Todd (aka Candyman), which makes a lot of sense considering the actor's frightening tones. If it wasn't already obvious - from the monstrous Marvel's Spider-Man 2 collector's edition statue that shows just how big the villain is compared to Peter and Miles -Insomniac's version of Venom is definitely a force to be reckoned with. I can't wait to see even more of the character now that the game is officially out.

Elsewhere in the interview above, Paquette discusses the possibility of another Marvel's Spider-Man spin-off game - similar to Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. "So, here's what we're doing," Paquette told the publication, "we're focused on Spider-Man 2, and what we're gonna do is we're gonna wait to see how the fans react."

The developer continues: "We're going to listen to the fans and we're gonna ask ourselves 'Okay, what do the fans really want?" Paquette then elaborates, adding: "We'll kind of talk about stuff after we've all had time to sleep and take vacations."