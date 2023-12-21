PSA: Marvel's Wolverine spoilers set to get worse as playable dev build surfaces online

Marvel's Wolverine story spoilers look like they're about to get much worse for fans looking forward to Insomniac's game.

Earlier this week, over 1.6 terabytes worth of hacked data from Insomniac Games was released online by a group of hackers. The data included the personal information of studio employees, as well as information about Marvel's Wolverine, and other upcoming Insomniac games that hadn't been announced.

Now, things look like they're about to get much worse for Wolverine fans. A playable build of the game is reportedly circulating online, seemingly allowing players to experience very select vertical slices of the forthcoming game, as well as revealing new story details of Insomniac's new game.

It's worth mentioning the leaked playable build of the game is a PC version of Marvel's Wolverine. However, this isn't indicative of a PC launch for the game - PC builds of a game are very common in the development process, even for a game that isn't being made specifically for a PC launch.

All this is to say that the leaks surrounding the game look set to get worse, especially for those wanting to stay spoiler-free until Marvel's Wolverine actually releases. Be especially vigilant if you're on internet forum websites like ResetEra and Reddit, as well as YouTube.

At the time the hackers first released the information earlier this week, the games industry reacted with general disgust. Developers around the world sent Insomniac Games messages of support, including Alan Wake 2 studio Remedy Games, which called the leaked personal information of developers "truly disgraceful and shameful."

Insomniac hasn't publicly responded to the hacked information at the time of writing. Sony also hasn't responded since the new information was put online but said at the time of the hack earlier this month that it was actively looking into the situation.

