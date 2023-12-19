Games industry reacts as Insomniac's decade-long plans for Marvel's Wolverine, Spider-Man, and more leak: "Truly disgraceful and shameful"

Developers around the world have shared messages of support for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games after a group of hackers targeted the studio.

Earlier today, December 19, hacking group Rhysida reportedly released over 1.6 terabytes of data stolen from Insomniac Games. The data included information on the studio's unannounced games, Marvel's Wolverine snippets, and even the personal information of studio employees.

Now, developers have spoken out with messages of support for the studio and its workers. Below, for example, Control 2 writer Eric Stirpē correctly points out how the word "leak" doesn't do the attack on Insomniac Games justice - especially when personal and private information is involved.

What happened to Insomniac is not a “leak;” it was a malicious blackmailing by hackers that dragged people’s personal info and privacy into the mix. Every outlet, every influencer, using material procured by these hackers in their own “news” and “content” should be ashamed.December 19, 2023 See more

Cyberpunk 2077 franchise developer Patrick K. Mills also spoke out against the information being circulated online. The latter part of Mills' tweet speaks to the hacked data revealing Insomniac's plans for the next decade, with several unannounced games being made public by the hack.

Feel bad for insomniac over the leaks and also apparently being trapped in marvel hell for the rest of timeDecember 19, 2023 See more

Vlambeer co-founder and Nuclear Throne developer Rami Ismail also shared a message of support for everyone at Insomniac Games. Ismail's tweet points to another issue surrounding the hack - that a lot of people are sadly overlooking the fact that personal information was published online in favor of focusing on the leaked game info.

My heart goes out to everybody at Insomniac Games. This is beyond fucked up - hackers leaking game data is already really fucked up, but leaking employee data is absolutely inexcusable.December 19, 2023 See more

Elsewhere, God of War Ragnarok developer Cory Barlog and Alan Wake 2 studio Remedy Entertainment sent out messages supporting Insomniac's developers. The latter's statement in particular decries the "truly disgraceful and shameful" nature of publishing the personal details of employees at the studio.

💙insomniac✊December 19, 2023 See more

Our sympathies to @insomniacgames and all the affected team members. After all the effort and dedication they have poured into their games, they didn't deserve this. No one does. The hackers also leaked employee's personal information, which is truly disgraceful and shameful.December 19, 2023 See more

If you weren't aware already, the hacking group Rhysida demanded that a bid of £2 million USD be made to prevent the information being published online. The hacking group reportedly claims that not all the data has been publicized and that 2% of the data remaining from the hack has been held back.

You can head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look over all the games confirmed for Sony's new-gen console.