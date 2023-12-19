Games industry reacts as Insomniac's decade-long plans for Marvel's Wolverine, Spider-Man, and more leak: "Truly disgraceful and shameful"

By Hirun Cryer
published

Hackers also published personal details of studio employees

Spider-Man 2 New Game Plus
(Image credit: Insomniac Games)

Developers around the world have shared messages of support for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac Games after a group of hackers targeted the studio.

Earlier today, December 19, hacking group Rhysida reportedly released over 1.6 terabytes of data stolen from Insomniac Games. The data included information on the studio's unannounced games, Marvel's Wolverine snippets, and even the personal information of studio employees.

Now, developers have spoken out with messages of support for the studio and its workers. Below, for example, Control 2 writer Eric Stirpē correctly points out how the word "leak" doesn't do the attack on Insomniac Games justice - especially when personal and private information is involved.

See more

Cyberpunk 2077 franchise developer Patrick K. Mills also spoke out against the information being circulated online. The latter part of Mills' tweet speaks to the hacked data revealing Insomniac's plans for the next decade, with several unannounced games being made public by the hack.

See more

Vlambeer co-founder and Nuclear Throne developer Rami Ismail also shared a message of support for everyone at Insomniac Games. Ismail's tweet points to another issue surrounding the hack - that a lot of people are sadly overlooking the fact that personal information was published online in favor of focusing on the leaked game info.

See more

Elsewhere, God of War Ragnarok developer Cory Barlog and Alan Wake 2 studio Remedy Entertainment sent out messages supporting Insomniac's developers. The latter's statement in particular decries the "truly disgraceful and shameful" nature of publishing the personal details of employees at the studio.

See more
See more

If you weren't aware already, the hacking group Rhysida demanded that a bid of £2 million USD be made to prevent the information being published online. The hacking group reportedly claims that not all the data has been publicized and that 2% of the data remaining from the hack has been held back.

You can head over to our upcoming PS5 games guide for a look over all the games confirmed for Sony's new-gen console.

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.