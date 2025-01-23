Insomniac still isn't ready to talk about Marvel's Wolverine or its release date, as the studio has to "be like Logan" and "remain very stoic until it's time to pop the claws down the road"

Marvel's Wolverine may have been revealed over three years ago now, but developer Insomniac Games still isn't ready to give us any more information about it, even though one of the upcoming co-studio heads confirms the devs would "love to talk more" about it.

This comes in an interview with Variety following the announcement of Insomniac founder Ted Price stepping down from his role. At the end of March, he's set to be replaced by three co-studio heads – Chad Dezern, Ryan Schneider, and Jen Huang. It was Dezern who acknowledged Wolverine in the interview, and although he didn't confirm or deny whether the game is set to release this year, he did suggest that it's not the right time to reveal any more about it just yet.

"We've announced Wolverine, and we'd love to talk more about Wolverine, but we have to be like Logan today, and remain very stoic until it's time to pop the claws down the road," Dezern explains, adding: "As much as we have pent up excitement, we got to hold on to it."

Remaining secretive, Dezern says "that's about as much as we could say about our upcoming projects today," so Insomniac really isn't giving anything away. The studio hadn't previously given any concrete idea of when we can expect Wolverine to release, although in 2021, Schneider said it was "very early in development," so a significant wait was to be expected. Of course, since then, we've also had the release of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 , so it's not like Insomniac fans have had nothing to keep them busy, but with that now out of the way, there's no denying what everyone wants to see next.

For now, it's clearly a waiting game, but regardless of when it releases, Marvel's Wolverine remains one of the most exciting new PS5 games on the horizon.

While you're here, be sure to check out our roundup of new games releasing in 2025 and beyond.