Insomniac founder departing after 30 years of helping bring Spyro, Ratchet, and Spider-Man to life

After more than 30 years, Insomniac Games ' founder and CEO Ted Price is stepping down from his role, and is set to be replaced by three co-studio heads at the end of March when he retires from the games industry.

In a blog post published today, Price confirms that he "actually made this decision last year," but announced it to Insomniac staff last week. "For me, after over 30 years of leading Insomniac, I felt it was simply time to step aside and let others pave the way for our team," he explains.

Furthermore, Price says that in the last year, he worked with Insomniac's senior leadership team in order to "create a succession plan that I know will provide the continuity, stability and strong leadership necessary to deliver more of what our fans cherish over the next several decades." This will see Chad Dezern, Ryan Schneider, and Jen Huang take his place as co-studio heads – all of whom "have been instrumental in making Insomniac what we are today," Price says, noting that "they've consistently demonstrated the kind of collaboration and transparency that's part of our DNA." Furthermore, he's confident they'll take care of the team and "lead us to even greater heights."

Wrapping things up, Price thanks the team at Insomniac "for having a positive and lasting impact on my life. Working side by side with Insomniacs for so many years has been a gift that I'll cherish for the rest of my days." On top of that, he turns to "our fans who, for three decades, have shared their enthusiasm, their encouragement and their support – inspiring us to take every game farther than the last. We do what we do for you. And I can assure you that we won't be slowing down."

Price also says he's "very excited to officially join the ranks of Insomniac fans" himself, and experience the team's future games as a player, and player alone. "I can't remember the last time I played any game and wasn't unconsciously scanning for bugs," he adds. "I'm ready to break that habit!"

In a separate post on the PlayStation Blog , Insomniac's upcoming co-studio heads say that moving into the future, their "shared intention is to preserve what has made Insomniac special for 30-plus years while exploring how we can strategically evolve to succeed for decades to come."

They also acknowledge that they'll be attempting to fill "enormous, canoe-sized shoes," with Price being "an industry legend, responsible for launching and creative directing three iconic PlayStation franchises in Spyro the Dragon, Ratchet & Clank, and Resistance: Fall of Man. Back-to-back-to-back." However, they believe that thanks to his guidance, "we are ready."

