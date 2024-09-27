After 3 years of very few Marvel's Wolverine updates, Insomniac pledges to push the PS5 Pro to the limit to make it worth the wait

After years of almost no information on Marvel's Wolverine, Insomniac plans to use PS5 Pro tech to offer an improved version of its next game.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Insomniac's core technology director, Mike Fitzgerald, explains how the studio will enhance all four of its PS5 games for PS5 Pro. For those of you keeping score at home, that's Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart - those games will be getting Performance Pro mode, which Fitzgerald says "marries the crisp 4K resolution and ray tracing features of Fidelity mode with the speedy 60 frames per second of Performance mode."

But Insomniac isn't done with the PS5 Pro. Fitzgerald also says, "We're excited to spend even more time finding new ways we can leverage PS5 on both these existing titles and future games like Marvel's Wolverine."

That's one of the only updates we've had on Marvel's Wolverine since it was announced in 2021. Last year's substantial Insomniac hack did reveal early development footage about that game, in a move that the studio said was "extremely distressing" but would not directly affect work on the game, but other than confirmation that Wolverine would take place in the same universe as Marvel's Spider-Man and its sequels , we've heard very, very little about Insomniac's take on Logan. Given that it's been three years since the game was unveiled, that's not exactly promising, especially when we only get little tidbits like this, but I suppose it's nice to know that Insomniac plans to be pushing the technical envelope when the game eventually launches - and that it is at least planning for a PS5 launch, and not a PS6 release.

If you're desperate for some adamantium action, perhaps you'll find Wolverine in one of the other best superhero games out there.