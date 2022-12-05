Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Venom actor teases brutal role: "Venom doesn't give a damn"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 actor Tony Todd has called the sequel "insane" and compared its cinematic aspects to that of Miles Morales.

In a new interview with content creator Deeper Depths, Tony Todd, who plays Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, was asked about the sequel. Todd began by comparing the nature of Spider-Man 2 to the cinematic chase sequence in Spider-Man: Miles Morales, in which villain Rhino crashes through New York City buildings with Spider-Man and Miles Morales in tow.

When I tell @TonyTodd54 spoke to my soul tonight on The Deeper Level Podcast! Thank you for your investment of time and wisdom into us all! Wow 🔥 if you didn’t see it live here is the link https://t.co/gsQo9xIG3H pic.twitter.com/AkGuHhaUE5December 2, 2022 See more

"Venom doesn't play, Venom doesn't give a damn," Todd continued, adding that the villain doesn't care if he isn't the titular star of the show. It sounds like Todd's character certainly has quite the impact on Marvel's Spider-Man 2, just in case anyone doubted the capabilities of the symbiotic villain.

When asked about how sequel will feel for players, Todd responded with "what they (Insomniac) do with the landscape and the acrobatics, it's insane." A big feature of Marvel's Spider-Man, and Miles Morales, was no doubt the traversal capabilities of the web-slingers, dashing around the New York City skyline.

Last year in 2021, Todd claimed Spider-Man 2 was "massive," which was shortly followed by a Marvel executive stating that the sequel would be a "little darker" than the previous games. Just a few months ago in October 2022, Insomniac reaffirmed that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would still be launching next year in 2023, despite it being a fair while since we've last seen any footage or trailers of the sequel.

Check out our upcoming PS5 games guide for a complete look over all the other new-gen exclusive games for Sony's console.