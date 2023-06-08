Baldur's Gate 3 is about to reveal Gortash, but even D&D superfans have no idea who that is

We've got another Baldur's Gate 3 reveal in store at Summer Game Fest, and the devs are promising that we're going to meet Gortash.

Now you might be wondering "who is Gortash?" Nobody knows! There seems to be no precedent for a character with that name either in the old-school Baldur's Gate games or in the broader lore of Dungeons & Dragons' Forgotten Realms setting. The one thing that seems likely is that Gortash is one of the three 'Chosen' villains that have been teased in the Early Access story. He certainly matches the silhouette we've seen of one of those characters.

We've got a lot to show you this summer. 🐙🔥 Tune into @summergamefest this Thursday, June 8th @ 12pm PDT to meet Gortash. pic.twitter.com/UjSlMzkRgnJune 5, 2023 See more

Well, there's one other thing we know about Gortash: players are already horny for him. I'm not sure I fully get the attraction, but he does have a certain unkempt bad boy energy best compared to David Bowie's Jareth the Goblin King in Labyrinth. He is also rocking a look with whatever's going on with that arm. Look, all I know is that I've seen the Squidward 'oh no he's hot' meme at least three times in relation to Gortash, and I'm duty-bound to report that fact to you.

Baldur's Gate 3 goes 1.0 on PC and launches for PS5 on August 31. That's just one week before Starfield, which we're set to see a lot more of this weekend at the Starfield Direct. RPG fans are going to be feasting - or possibly drowning - later this year.

We don't need no E3 for this year's E3 2023 schedule, and you can follow our Summer Game Fest liveblog for all the announcements from today's show.