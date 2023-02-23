Baldur's Gate 3 release date set for August

Larian Studios has revealed the Baldur's Gate 3 release date, alongside the fact it's coming to PS5.

The developer has shown up during Sony's latest State of Play stream with a new trailer in tow that features actor J.K Simmons as one of the game's three antagonists. If the fact that Larian is a part of the latest PlayStation broadcast didn't give it away, the new Baldur's Gate 3 trailer revealed that the D&D RPG is coming to PS5 on August 31.

The trailer itself features a tease of what we've seen throughout the RPG's Early Access period on Steam. You've got a robust character creator to sculpt your perfect D&D character, plenty of classes to pick from, and your fair share of colourful chaps to meet.

You can check out the trailer below if you fancy it.

Larian has also provided oodles of new details in a Steam blog post (opens in new tab). You're getting splitscreen co-op and cross-progression between PS5 and PC. You'll also learn about who Baldur's Gate 3's other two antagonists are in good time.

Baldur's Gate 3 initially launched in Early Access on Steam back in 2020. Since then, we've received a steady flow of updates that have added new classes and other fun things like playable gnomes and visual improvements to show just how battered and bruised your character can get.

Larian previously kept details over a release date close to its chest, though the team initially hoped to have the game out in 2022. Since then, the only idea we had over a launch date was a vague 2023 window. Now, though, we know the game will fully launch on August 31 later this year, and on PS5 to boot.

