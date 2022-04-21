Baldur's Gate 3 will get its full release in 2023

The Baldur's Gate 3 release date has been set for 2023.

During today's D&D Direct, in which the tabletop phenomenon's developers outlined plans for its future, we got an update on a number of upcoming Dungeons & Dragons titles. Most high-profile among those was Baldur's Gate 3, which offered a look at the ways in which the game has changed during its time in early access.

That showcase included new classes, new regions, and an impressive visual overhaul, but the studio says it's not done yet. At the end of the trailer, Baldur's Gate 3 head of production David Walgrave told fans that "we've added a lot of great stuff already, and there's more where that came from. Join us in early access on our journey to Baldur's Gate 3, or come along in 2023, when the game releases."

That marks the first time that developer Larian has pinned down a release window for its game. Originally launched into early access in 2020, the studio said last summer that it was aiming for a full release in 2022 . Just two months ago, however, it said that a 2022 launch was looking increasingly unlikely, and it now appears to have fully committed to an arrival in 2023.

Beyond a release year, however, there's next to no extra information as to when we might expect the launch. Across its more recent releases, Larian has tended towards summer or autumn launches, but by then Baldur's Gate 3 would have spent nearly three years in early access, so there's a chance that an early 2023 drop is on the cards. There's a chance we'll learn more as the summer conference season approaches, but right one it seems equally likely that we'll be waiting until next summer to learn more.

