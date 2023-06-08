Horror Soulslike Lies of P just dropped a demo and release date at Summer Game Fest

Lies of P publisher Neowiz Games surprised Summer Game Fest 2023 by dropping a creepy new demo for its upcoming Soulslike reimaging of Pinocchio, as well as a release date.
Announced in 2021 and slated to launch in August this year, Lies of P was a breakout hit at Gamescom 2022. Its striking setting of steampunk-infused 19th century France was a major draw, as was its gruelling Soulslike combat to rival even the best FromSoftware games. The line to play it was one of the longest of the day at Gamescom, and less than a year later, the rest of us now have a chance to explore the demo.
As shared in our hands-on preview, Lies of P is a Soulslike for the horror fans out there. The multi-chapter taster puts us in the shoes of humanoid robot P as he explores his dark and dreary surroundings, laying waste to creepy puppet enemies using one of three chosen weapons selected in the first few minutes. Your weapon locks you into a particular combat playstyle, whether you opt for speed, power, or a balance of the two, and familiarizes us with the mechanics we can expect from the full game's launch on September 19 2023.
The Lies of P demo is now available to download on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. You can follow the latest goings-on at this year's showcase via our Summer Game Fest liveblog for timely updates as we receive them, including new games for 2023 and beyond.
