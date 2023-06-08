Horror Soulslike Lies of P just dropped a demo and release date at Summer Game Fest

Lies of P publisher Neowiz Games surprised Summer Game Fest 2023 by dropping a creepy new demo for its upcoming Soulslike reimaging of Pinocchio, as well as a release date.

Announced in 2021 and slated to launch in August this year, Lies of P was a breakout hit at Gamescom 2022 . Its striking setting of steampunk-infused 19th century France was a major draw, as was its gruelling Soulslike combat to rival even the best FromSoftware games . The line to play it was one of the longest of the day at Gamescom, and less than a year later, the rest of us now have a chance to explore the demo.

As shared in our hands-on preview, Lies of P is a Soulslike for the horror fans out there. The multi-chapter taster puts us in the shoes of humanoid robot P as he explores his dark and dreary surroundings, laying waste to creepy puppet enemies using one of three chosen weapons selected in the first few minutes. Your weapon locks you into a particular combat playstyle, whether you opt for speed, power, or a balance of the two, and familiarizes us with the mechanics we can expect from the full game's launch on September 19 2023.

The Lies of P demo is now available to download on PC via Steam, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. You can follow the latest goings-on at this year's showcase via our Summer Game Fest liveblog for timely updates as we receive them, including new games for 2023 and beyond.