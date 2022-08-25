Lies of P is the breakout Gamescom hit

Lies of P, a Soulslike game based on the story of Pinocchio, is looking like the biggest breakout out of this year's Gamescom. IGN tweeted a photo of what looks like the line to demo Lies of P at the German convention, with a crude sign made out of red masking tape that indicates a two-hour wait from that point forward. A group of people can be seen sitting before the two-hour-wait mark, one of them brilliantly sitting in a pop-up camping chair. Gamers are nothing if not resourceful.

If you want to play Lies of P at #gamescom2022, be prepared to wait. pic.twitter.com/ZamUPLzoxsAugust 25, 2022 See more

It's unclear if GamesRadar's own Josh West waited in a two-hour long line for his Lies of P hands-on preview, but he did get to spend a chunk of time trying out the highly anticipated game. West writers that "lie Bloodborne, combat is aggressive and encourages forward momentum," so expect Lies of P to be fairly punishing and intense.

Lies of P stunned the Gamescom crowd with a gorgeous and freaky gameplay trailer showing off Bloodborne-like scenes, strategic dialogue choices, and Pinocchio's arsenal of weapons, which includes melee items, an arm cannon, and some cool elemental/magical powers.

Lies of P is set to release in 2023 for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC. It's been confirmed as a Game Pass day one title, so a lot more people will get a chance to try out this Soulslike than the dozens waiting in line at Gamescom.

