Lies of P's Overture DLC is crushing players so hard that the devs are making it easier: "We identified areas that did not turn out quite as we intended"
Neowiz is reacting to Overture giving Lies of P veterans a difficult time
It seems Lies of P is getting a debuff in the near future. Further support is planned for Neowiz's Soulslike, now that Overture is out in the world, and included among the updates is a reduction in difficulty, as it’s not quite balanced how the dev team would like.
Overture arrived by surprise last week, causing a flurry of renewed interest in Lies of P, which was first released in 2023. Over the last several days, Neowiz has been gathering suggestions, leading to a message from director Jiwon Choi.
"Among all the feedback, we are paying the closest attention to the combat experience," he says. "We identified areas that did not turn out quite as we intended. Therefore, we are reviewing various adjustments, including difficulty reduction."
Whatever rebalancing goes on, don't expect to see it in the coming days. Jiwon emphasizes how integral combat is to an experience such as Lies of P, thus any alterations will be scrutinized heavily before getting rolled out.
Overture itself brought a significant difficulty curve, with even experienced players choosing to run away and avoid certain encounters because of the headache. A certain edge is expected for this kind of action-RPG, but it seems to be dialed up a little more than anyone wants.
The first major DLC for the game, Overture adds more plot and the usual smattering of enemies and areas to check out. Even the first area is getting memes and chatter on r/LiesofP, as people wrestle with the horrors that have been summoned.
A direct sequel has been underway since late 2023, but there's no word on that just yet. From the looks of it, Neowiz has a few more ideas for the first game before the next installment takes over.
