That stunning Pinocchio Soulslike Lies of P is a day one Game Pass drop

Lies of P, the intriguing Soulslike based on Pinocchio, is confirmed to be launching on Game Pass day one.

We'd seen the game before today, but its new gameplay trailer really stole the show during Gamescom Opening Night Live, featuring a wonderfully gothic universe, some truly horrendous monsters, and a bunch of fun tools you'll use to get around and defend yourself.

Lies of P is dripping with Bloodborne vibes, but it also seems to be doing its own thing. For one, it's about freakin' Pinocchio, which you just have to respect. Your goal as the puppet mechanoid is to find the elusive Mr. Geppetto and turn yourself into a human, but of course you'll have to fight your way through all sorts of nightmare fuel to get there. You'll also need to deceive your way through a branching narrative that will either reward or punish you for your dialogue choices.

Then there's the combat, which utilizes a variety of weapons befitting of Lies of P's dark Belle Époque world. In the gameplay reveal trailer, you can see the player character using his mechanical arm to shoot down foes, move heavy objects, and traverse the cityscape, while a variety of melee weapons and elemental powers bolster his offensive arsenal.

Lies of P is due to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC in 2023. You can add it to your Steam Wishlist (opens in new tab) now.

In the meantime, here are some great games like Dark Souls that are available right now on PC and console.