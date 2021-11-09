Lies of P mixes Bloodborne action with a gothic Pinocchio story in new gameplay trailer

Lies of P, an upcoming action-RPG based in the world of Pinocchio, has a new gameplay trailer with big Bloodborne vibes.

In Lies of P, you play as Pinocchio, a puppet mechanoid on a quest to find Mr. Geppetto and become human. But this is no Disney story - instead of drinking booze and smoking cigars with Lampwick, you're placed in a dark, Gothic world inspired by the Belle Époque Era in Europe and given a variety of tools you can use to brutally dismantle the horrific monsters standing between you and Mr. Geppetto.

This new gameplay trailer gives us a look at some of the weapons you'll be able to fight with, including a curved blade, a hacksaw, some axes, and a hookshot you can use to pull enemies toward you from a great distance and hack them to death. You can also summon fire from your fingertips and light your enemies ablaze. Again, this is not the Pinocchio you remember from childhood.

Contrary to that classic story, you'll need to constantly lie to make your way through Lies of P and make Pinocchio human. Lies of P's story is told through interconnected quests that play out different depending on "how you lie," and your dialogue choices will affect how the ending plays out.

First announced back in August, Lies of P is due to launch sometime in 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

For what to play right now, here are some great games like Dark Souls that are available right now on PC and console.