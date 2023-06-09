What Lies of P Combat Style is best out of Cricket, Bastard or Sweeper

Picking a The Lies of P Combat Style will see you deciding between Cricket, Bastard and Sweeper options. The three choices roughly cover a general, jack-of-all-trades option, a fast, low-damage type, and a heavy-hitting massive sword. Which is the best though, and what should you pick? Let's take a look at all three combat styles and what they get you in Lies of P.

If you're wondering how long the Lies Of P demo is as well the check that guide for a breakdown of its length and what to expect.

Lies of P Path of the Cricket, balance combat style

(Image credit: NEOWIZ)

The Lies of P Path of the Cricket, or balance, combat style is will get you the Puppet Saber blade and handle. This is the good all-rounder option that's right in the middle between speed and strength. The blows are quick and do a decent amount of damage that will down basic enemies in three normal attacks. There's also a mix of targeted thrusts and wide sweeps to give you options against single opponents and groups. If you want a good, basic, wide reaching style that will let you learn the ropes then this is probably the one to try first.

Lies of P Path of the Bastard dexterity combat style

(Image credit: NEOWIZ)

The Lies of P Path of the Bastard dexterity combat style uses the the Wintry Rapier's Blade and Handle. It's a fast and very focused fighting style that uses quick thrusts forward to attack single opponents with quick but low-damage strikes. The heavy attack also ends on a backstep letting you attack and get out of the way in one fell swoop. The damage is very low, however, and you'll generally need four normal attacks to defeat a basic enemy. You also lose out on any ability to do wide sweeps that can damage multiple enemies.

Lies of P Path of the Sweeper strength combat style

(Image credit: NEOWIZ)

The Lies of P Path of the Sweeper strength combat style unlocks the Greatsword of Fate Blade and handle. This is a massive, slow sword that inflicts a lot of damage - basic enemies can be dispatched in two good hits. You can also use targeted thrusts and wide sweeps depending on how many enemies you're facing. It is slow though, so while the extra damage is very desirable, you will need to master the timings to really get the best out of it.