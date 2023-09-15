The best Lies of P weapons and blade/hilt combos

The best Lies of P weapons aren't always those you find, but those you assemble yourself. After a certain point in the game you'll be able to disassemble the weapons you find to make new ones, piecing blades and hilts together to create entirely original weaponry, a hybrid of two pieces of existing gear.

Admittedly, what counts as the "best weapon" will be specific to you in a large degree, as picking certain Lies of P stats and abilities like Motivity and Technique will grant you better damage on some weapons and not others - but that doesn't mean that there weren't some standouts. We'll take you through our choices of the best weapons in Lies of P, with options for every kind of build.

The best weapons in Lies of P and assembled weapon combos

(Image credit: Neowiz)

Here's a list of the best weapons we've tried in Lies of P, with weapon combos forged from hilts and blades.

Best Motivity weapons

Big Pipe Wrench Head + Krat Police Baton Handle. Quicker than normal strikes for such a heavy weapon. Good all-rounder when you don't know what else to pick.

Acidic Crystal Spear Blade + Big Pipe Wrench Handle. Heavy Acid attacks on targets in front of you. Good for acid-vulnerable bosses.

Best Technique weapons

Electric Coil Stick Head + Wintry Rapier's Handle. Deals a lot of shock damage quickly while staying agile. Good for shock-vulnerable bosses.

Salamander Dagger Blade + Booster Glaive Handle. Wield fire damage in wide swings and sudden leaps forward. Good for fire-vulnerable crowds.

Best Advance weapons

Wintry Rapier's Blade + Acidic Crystal Spear Handle. Huge reach in front of the player, focusing on long-range jabs. Good for safe play, keeping a distance from enemies.

Dancer's Curved Sword Blade + Salamander Dagger Handle. Fast-attacking weapon with long range, whose R2/RT special attack is even faster than some regular weapon's standard attacks.

Of course, as mentioned, these are only general suggestions that we personally had a lot of success with - you should be constantly redesigning and creating new weapons not only to match your playstyle and build, but to counter the threats you're up against, using vulnerabilities and attack patterns that help to destroy whatever puppet, human or infected menace you're fighting.

Best starting weapon in Lies of P

(Image credit: Neowiz)

If you're just starting out in the game and making the choice about the Lies of P best combat style, you'll notice that they each come with their own unique weapon - the Greatsword of Fate, the Wintry Rapier and the Puppet Saber. Our guide above speaks on the best build, where we think speed and technique is more essential than heavy hitting, but for beginners who are learning the game, the Puppet Saber and Path of the Cricket is the most user-friendly option, if not the most powerful.

How to make weapons in Lies of P and assemble Blades and Hilts

(Image credit: Neowiz)

To make weapons in Lies of P, players need to simply progress through the main game until they defeat the Mad Donkey boss (the second named boss in the game) and save Geppetto. After this is done and you return to the Hotel Krat, you'll receive a Key Item called the Enigma Assembly Tool.

This unlocks the ability to assemble new weapons from either Stargazers, or from Eugenie, the weapon merchant in Hotel Krat. This doesn't cost you anything to do, and any combination of hilts and blades is possible. The only limitation is that you can only use one hilt or blade as part of one weapon at a time - you can't have two weapons using the same blade piece simultaneously, for example.

Here's what each piece contributes when you assemble a weapon:

Blade Attack Type Weapon Durability Base attack damage Amount of Fable recharged per hit landed Amount of Pulse Cell recharged per hit landed Damage reduction when guarding Blade Fable Art Weight

Hilt Attack patterns and combos Ability Scaling Hilt Fable Art Weight



Basically what this means is that your Hilt determines how your weapon actually swings and stabs, the attack patterns and motions, as well as what kind of build it's best with. Meanwhile, most of the raw damage and bonuses come from the blade - meaning that if you find a weapon you like the feel of, you should change the blade to better deal with opponents, but keep the hilt.

