How to trade Rare Ergos in Lies of P for treasure and rewards

The Rare Ergo in Lies of P from boss fights can be swapped for unique treasure, weapons and amulets, assuming you didn't consume it for a raw Ergo boost before the point that option comes up. Admittedly, it'll take a while to reach the point where you can unlock that option - in fact, you'll have at least four different Rare Ergos to spend and exchange, assuming you didn't eat them - but it's worth the wait, as there's strange and esoteric loot to be found this way, including a… combat umbrella? Here's how to trade your Rare Ergos in Lies of P, and where to find Treasure Hunter Alidoro.

How to use Rare Ergos in Lies of P

(Image credit: Neowiz)

Starting with the Lies of P Parade Master you'll collect Rare Ergos from certain boss fights in Lies of P that can be swapped with Treasure Hunter Alidoro, an NPC wearing a wolf mask. Alidoro first appears after the boss fight with Fallen Archbishop Andreus, who is the fourth boss in the game to give you a Rare Ergo, found at the end of the Cathedral area. You'll probably be about ten hours in at least by the time you find Alidoro, unless you're a very skilled player.

Alidoro is easy enough to find - after the Andreus fight is done, simply move into the next room to see a figure with a wolf's head standing next to the elevator - that's Alidoro. Speak to him to get a bit of backstory and an introduction, as well as an option of where to send him, as he asks for somewhere safe to go. You can choose to send him either to the factory or Hotel Krat - we picked the latter, where he appears as an NPC merchant you can swap Rare Ergos with at any time.

(Image credit: Neowiz)

Alidoro has some of the best Lies of P weapons, though it's worth keeping in mind that these are unique weapons that can't be disassembled and mixed with others. They also require rarer Darkmoon materials to upgrade. There's also unique and powerful Amulets that tend to be incredibly heavy, perhaps to add a serious penalty to having two of these overpowered trinkets equipped at once.

For every boss Ergo you find, you can exchange it with Alidoro for either a unique weapon, or a unique Amulet. Each Rare Ergo gives you one of two options, but as far as we know, there is no way to get both options - once the Ergo is spent, you're not getting the alternate reward, so make your choice carefully.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission