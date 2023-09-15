Lies of P Fable Arts and weapon powers explained

Lies of P Fable Arts are special weapon powers that Pinocchio can break out in certain moments, deflecting enemy attacks, igniting their weapon with flame or lightning, or parrying attacks effortlessly for a short time, to name a few. Fable Arts, like a lot of things in Lies of P, aren't hugely well-explained, but we can take you through the particulars in Lies of P for Fable Arts and your weapon powers, and how you can really get the most out of your weaponry.

What are Fable Arts in Lies of P?

(Image credit: Neowiz)

Fable Arts in Lies of P are special weapon powers that can be used in combat. Here's the basics of how it works:

All weapons have two Fable Arts, aka weapon powers. One - the blade power - is triggered by pressing Y/Triangle, depending on your controller, while the other - the hilt power - is triggered by pressing Y/Triangle while blocking with LB/L1.

One - the blade power - is triggered by pressing Y/Triangle, depending on your controller, while the other - the hilt power - is triggered by pressing Y/Triangle while blocking with LB/L1. Fable Arts use "Fable" when triggered. Fable is a limited resource measured by the blue bars under your character's health and stamina in the top left. Some powers use a single bar of Fable to trigger, others use more.

Fable is a limited resource measured by the blue bars under your character's health and stamina in the top left. Some powers use a single bar of Fable to trigger, others use more. Fable is restored in combat and with Fable Catalysts. Dealing damage to enemies charges up your Fable meter, but you can also find single-use items called Fable Catalysts that charge up a single bar when you use one.

Dealing damage to enemies charges up your Fable meter, but you can also find single-use items called Fable Catalysts that charge up a single bar when you use one. Fable is dropped when you die. But it can be retrieved! Finding your "Death Ergo" also includes any Fable that you left behind when you died.

But it can be retrieved! Finding your "Death Ergo" also includes any Fable that you left behind when you died. You can check your weapons' Fable Arts in your inventory. Just look at the details of the weapon and press Y/Triangle to "Switch Display" and see more info.

Just look at the details of the weapon and press Y/Triangle to "Switch Display" and see more info. Fable Arts are tied specifically to the Blade and Hilt of a weapon. This means that every weapon has two Fable Arts, and when you reach the point in Lies of P where you can swap hilt and blades around to craft new weapons, they gain a new combo of two weapon arts decided by the blade and hilt specifically.

What do Fable Arts do?

(Image credit: Neowiz)

Fable Arts in Lies of P are combat abilities specifically, but they can do all manner of things to help. Some weapons catch fire for increased damage and the chance to ignite enemies, some weapons deflect enemy attacks for a powerful counter, and others simply unleash a massively powerful attack - Fable Arts are diverse, but that doesn't always mean that they're easy to use, and it's worth practising with them in the Hotel Krat training area.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission