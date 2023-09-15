The best Lies of P Moonstones farming location

Where to farm and buy Moonstones for weapon upgrades in Lies of P

A good Lies of P Moonstone farming method can be great for those early in the game, as Moonstones are essential getting all your non-special weapons up to a basic +3 upgrade. However, while they can be found about the game, it's hard to pin down an exact point to obtain them as efficiently as possible - until now. Here's how to farm Moonstones for weapon upgrades in Lies of P.

How to farm Moonstones in Lies of P

We found the best place in Lies of P to farm Moonstones is the Workshop Union Culvert in - or under - Venigni Factory. The puppet enemies in this area all have a minor chance to drop a Moonstone when killed and are individually fairly weak and easy to dispatch, so by transporting yourself here and cutting through them, you can fairly reliably obtain a few Moonstones, as well as just farming Ergo in the process.

Admittedly, the chance of getting one isn't high - you'll probably get one Moonstone per clearing of the area - but it is reliable, and we haven't found a superior alternative yet, especially when a smart player can use the local traps and rolling balls of flame to take out opponents along the way and expedite the process.

How to buy Moonstones in Lies of P

Later on you'll be able to buy Moonstones from Hotel Krat - but only if you bring a special hotel box back to the receptionist puppet. This item is found in the middle of your path after the clocktower area before the Fourth major boss fight, and by simply bringing it back to the Hotel and handing it over, you expand the vendor's stock permanently. From this point on, Moonstones are available to buy for 300 Ergo - a good price!

