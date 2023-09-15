How to beat the Lies of P Parade Master boss fight

The Lies of P Parade Master boss fight is the first big encounter of the game, a boss who uses their huge weight and swinging strikes to bowl the player over - at least until they pull their own head off and try to beat poor P to death with it. At this point in the game you're likely still getting used to everything, understandably, so this guide on how to beat the Parade Master in Lies of P will help you not only break through this carnival creep, but learn some fundamentals for dealing with the game's boss fights as a whole.

How to beat the Parade Master in Lies of P

The Lies of P Parade Master boss fight is one where you need to be wary and selective - it's tempting to rush in and try and lash out as many times as possible, but the Parade Master specialises in big, heavy strikes that swing around him, making it hard to clear distance in a pinch.

Fortunately, there are some strategies to keep in mind when fighting the Parade Master:

Be patient. The Parade Masters attacks cover a wide area, swinging his arms, stomach and even head about him. Keep your distance, then lunge in and hit him when he stops. The moment he starts swinging, back away if you're not confident in your parrying. Alternatively…

The Parade Masters attacks cover a wide area, swinging his arms, stomach and even head about him. Keep your distance, then lunge in and hit him when he stops. The moment he starts swinging, back away if you're not confident in your parrying. Alternatively… Learn the perfect parry. This is the perfect time to start practising this essential skill - tapping L1 the moment the Parade Master's attacks land negates all damage and helps build up his stagger. The highly-telegraphed attacks of the Parade Master make him one of the easier enemies to do this against, and it's fine to die a few times just practising this system.

This is the perfect time to start practising this essential skill - tapping L1 the moment the Parade Master's attacks land negates all damage and helps build up his stagger. The highly-telegraphed attacks of the Parade Master make him one of the easier enemies to do this against, and it's fine to die a few times just practising this system. His back is vulnerable. The Parade Master's attacks tend to leave his back uncovered, so if you can get behind him, he'll struggle to hit you. If you can get behind him right as he finishes an attack, that's a great moment to use your Legion Arm to punch him for high damage.

The Parade Master's attacks tend to leave his back uncovered, so if you can get behind him, he'll struggle to hit you. If you can get behind him right as he finishes an attack, that's a great moment to use your Legion Arm to punch him for high damage. Save your throwables for the final push. Thermite and Cells are limited items you can throw for damage - they're very good, but with them being a limited resource, you'll want to use them carefully. We recommend not using them at all until he's on a third of his health or less, so you can have the best possible chance at wearing away that final third.

Thermite and Cells are limited items you can throw for damage - they're very good, but with them being a limited resource, you'll want to use them carefully. We recommend not using them at all until he's on a third of his health or less, so you can have the best possible chance at wearing away that final third. His phase 2 is both a peril and an opportunity. When whittled down to about half health, the Parade Master pulls off his head and makes a club out of it, the start of his phase 2. This'll give his attacks extra reach, but you can use this transitionary period where he's ripping the head off to get a few free stabs in him.

When whittled down to about half health, the Parade Master pulls off his head and makes a club out of it, the start of his phase 2. This'll give his attacks extra reach, but you can use this transitionary period where he's ripping the head off to get a few free stabs in him. If all else fails, grind. The area leading up to the boss is a good place to just earn some Ergo to level up and buy more supplies from the Wandering Merchant - if you're finding it all too difficult, why not hold back and gain some levels first?

If you can defeat the Parade Master, you'll get a piece of Quartz and one of the Lies of P rare boss Ergos, though you won't be able to make much use of either for a while (unless you consume the Ergo now, which we really don't recommend, as you'll be losing the chance to get unique gear later on).

