Should you tell the truth or lie to the Weeping Woman in Lies of P?

You'll find the Weeping Woman in Lies of P shortly after you unlock the 'Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard' Stargazer. She'll ask you to find her baby but you'll discover bad news, and have to decide whether to lie or tell the truth about it when you return.

There's a few things to deal with here, from deciding to lie or tell the truth, to finding the Weeping Woman's baby in the first place. Let me show you what I've found and what both the options get you.

Where to find the weeping woman in Lies of P

(Image credit: Neowiz Games)

The first time you find the weeping woman in Lies of P you'll be led there by a pink dimensional butterfly during your initial exploration of the area after the Hotel. It will lead you through a ruined building and to a dead end with a ladder going down to your left. If you stand at the ladder and look down and to the right, you'll see a silhouette of woman in a widow, as you can see above. Speak to her and she'll ask you to go to Krat City Hall and find her baby.

When you need to find the woman again later, just look for the 'Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard' Stargazer to teleport to, and follow the path over the rooftops and through the broken building until you reach the ladder again.

Where to find the baby in Lies of P

(Image credit: Neowiz)

To find the baby in Lies of P you will first have to play through until you find and defeat the Mad Donkey and meet Geppetto. That will open up the way to Krat City Hall though the gates beyond. Keep following this path and eventually, just before the doorway into the city hall itself, you'll see a large robot pounding a pile of bodies just off to the right, as shown above. You'll need search the blue spot on the corpses to discover there were no survivors, only a baby puppet. This will probably involve fighting him but you might be able give him the run around and avoid battle if you want.

Should you lie or tell the truth to the Weeping Woman in Lies of P?

(Image credit: Neowiz Games)

Because the child is... not around anymore, you'll have to decide whether you should honest or not to the Weeping Woman in Lies of P. You can tell her her baby is a puppet or that's it's cute, depending on what you want to achieve.

So the question is, should you lie or tell the truth to the weeping woman in Lies of P? The rewards for each option are: Tell the truth, 'It's a puppet' - the woman won't believe you and give you a Vivid Ergo fragment as a reward anyway. Lie, 'She's a cute baby' - You'll earn a Vivid Ergo fragment and the Feel record.

Obviously, lying gets you the most reward with a record as well as the Vivid Ergo fragment that will give you 300 Ergo when used. You'll also affect your Humanity by lying - the 'Your springs are reacting' message - and also be able to get more Humanity by listening to the record back at the hotel. How much Humanity you get will change P over time and and ultimately affect the ending. I'll leave it up to decide whether that's a good thing or not...

