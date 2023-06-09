I already can't handle Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's romantic angst for Cloud and Tifa

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth fans are once again in a state over potential romantic angst between Cloud and Tifa.

Yesterday on June 8, we were treated to a new Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer at Summer Game Fest 2023 showcase, which also revealed a delayed early 2024 release date. Specifically, though, several moments in the new trailer, like the clip just below, teased Cloud and Tifa fans in the best way possible, insinuating more romantic tension between the pair.

These are "CloTi" fans if you didn't already know (yes, that name is just part Cloud and Tifa coupled together). The new back-to-back clip of Cloud and Tifa in combat has CloTi fans in an absolute state, and it might not seem like much to go on at first, but you've got to remember Cloud and Tifa fans would have an absolute meltdown if the two characters so much as made eye contact.

Oh, and then there's the whole business with Sephiroth's teasing. The villain had quite the choice of words in the new trailer for Cloud, teasing him that Tifa might not actually be Tifa after all, potentially messing with our hero's head in the worst way. That's in addition to Sephiroth possibly killing Tifa outright, so we could be in for real pained moments in Rebirth.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth finally launches next year in early 2024, exclusively for the PS5, and it looks like quite the journey for Cloud and Company. The remake sequel even comes on two discs, giving veteran Final Fantasy 7 fans flashbacks to buying the original game for the first time and being stunned by two whopping great discs.

