Path of Exile 2 eyes Diablo 4's crown with a killer gameplay teaser

Not long after Diablo 4 launched to reclaim its action-RPG crown, Grinding Gear Games has reminded us that another Path of Exile game isn't far away.

The developer has shown a short teaser at Summer Game Fest to give people a taste of what's to come. It's short but sweet, with a sorcerer-like character showing up to slay minions. What mainly catches the eye, though, is some clean-looking graphics.

Thankfully, we don't have long to wait to see more. Grinding Gear Games says we'll "find out more" on July 28, which is ExileCon. Given what we've seen, colour us intrigued.

Grinding Gear Games says it'll "reveal everything there is to know about Path of Exile 2" at ExileCon next month, including the beta launch date. We're also seeing Path of Exile: Mobile and the next expansion for Path of Exile.

Grinding Gear Games initially hoped to release Path of Exile 2 last year, though COVID-19 meant plans had to be adjusted as development resources were focused towards PoE instead. We haven't seen much of the game since, though studio founder Chris Wilson has said that development is going well. It won't be long until we see all that for ourselves.

