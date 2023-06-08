Ever Crisis looks like a must-play for Final Fantasy 7 fans

Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis has a brand new trailer, and pre-registrations are now open.

Earlier today on June 8, Square Enix debuted a brand new trailer for Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis. This actually marked our best look at the game yet, which is apparently going to be bundling every single Final Fantasy 7-related storyline and spin-off into one big bundle.

Pre-register for #FFVIIEC on iOS and Android today!

We can see Cloud and company rampaging their way through the main storyline of Final Fantasy 7, as well as its side content. This means journeying through the likes of Dirge of Cerberus, as well as prequel Crisis Core. If you've ever wondered what was going on outside Final Fantasy 7, this is your chance to experience the whole story.

Square Enix previously announced Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis a few years ago, but we haven't seen anything of concrete of the new game since its first reveal. In fact, now that we do have a new look at the game, we still don't have any idea when it'll actually be coming out.

However, Final Fantasy 7: Ever Crisis will be receiving a beta before launch, and it's actually available now. The beta will be running from today on June 8, until later this month on June 28. This will likely be one of the very few chances you get to play Ever Crisis before it launches, so you best get in on it while you can.

